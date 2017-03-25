Congressman Phil Roe determined following failed healthcare vote

BLOUNTVILLE, TN (WJHL) – East Tennessee Congressman Phil Roe said House Republicans aren’t giving up on finding a proper replacement for the Affordable Care Act, following a failed vote on a new healthcare bill Friday.

News Channel 11’s Justin Soto spoke with Congressman Roe moments after he landed at the Tri-Cities Airport. Fresh off the plane from the nation’s capital, Congressman Roe said the moderates in the GOP thought the bill went too far while conservatives thought it didn’t go far enough. Roe’s calling it a missed opportunity and he remains concerned about the first district under Obamacare.

“My concern with this is not that it lost, I certainly wanted to replace the affordable care act because I don’t think it’s good legislation, my concern that in my congressional district, a third of the counties I represent have no place people can buy insurance on the exchange, there is no place,” Congressman Roe said.

Roe said a failed vote isn’t going to stop House Republicans from pushing forward and trying to make a change.

“Sometimes people fail several times before they get it right so I think you’ll find us take a breath, start working on some other issues but in the committee and so forth we’ll begin to still think this to see how we can improve it,” Congressman Roe said.

Congressman Roe said Tennessee is grossly underserved, “the major metropolitan areas, Memphis, Nashville, Chattanooga, Knoxville,” and he’s not sure where those patients are going to buy insurance in the fall and he’s not sure how much it’s going to cost.

