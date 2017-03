CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Carter County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to two-vehicle crash on Highway 19E Friday afternoon.

According to deputies, the crash involving a truck and a car happened on Highway 19E southbound at Jenkins Hollow Road.

Deputies said a woman had to be cut from the car and was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries.

No one else was injured in the crash.

