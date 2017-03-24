The Latest: Westminster London attacker born Adrian Russell Ajao

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on the attacks in London (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

London’s top terror officer says Khalid Masood, who attacked Britain’s Parliament, killing four people and wounding some 50, was born Adrian Russell Ajao.

Counter-terror chief Mark Rowley revealed the name in a briefing Friday outside Scotland Yard in which he also said there were two other significant arrests. That brought the total number of people in custody for the Wednesday attack to nine.

The attacker was born in southeastern England and had most recently been living in the central city of Birmingham.

—

8:20 a.m.

London’s top anti-terror officer says two more “significant arrests” have been made in connection with the Westminster attack, in central and northern England. Nine people are currently in custody, while one has been released on bail.

Counter-terror chief Mark Rowley on Friday also identified the latest victim, who died in the hospital on Thursday, as 75-year-old Leslie Rhodes from Streatham, south London.

The attacker, identified as Khalid Masood, drove his car into crowds of people on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday afternoon, killing three and wounding some 50, before stabbing a police officer to death at the Houses of Parliament. He was shot dead by police.