TBI: No credible sightings of Elizabeth Thomas 11 days after disappearance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been 11 days since Elizabeth Thomas disappeared and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says there have been no credible sightings.

Authorities believe Thomas is in the company of her former teacher, 50-year-old Tad Cummins.

School documents show relationship between Cummins, Thomas

Since last Monday, there have been more 800 tips called into TBI about possible leads or sightings, but none have led to anything credible.

Police departments across the country, park rangers, businesses and many others report they are keeping their eyes open and continuing to patrol for the two.

The latest tip came from Decatur, Alabama where police say Thomas’ cell phone pinged off a cell tower.

Police say Thomas and Cummins may have stopped at a motel there.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s department told News 2 they received tips that Cummins was looking for work in the area.

Now, hotel managers are alerting their staff to continue looking for them.

Thomas’ family released a new letter through their attorney Thursday, thanking everyone for their prayers and support.

The letter also states that everyone’s top priority right now should be finding Elizabeth.

Thomas is a 15-year-old white female, with hazel eyes, stands 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings.

Cummins is a white male, who stands 6 feet tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. He’s believed to be armed with two handguns.

He faces kidnapping in the AMBER Alert case and is also charged with sexual contact with a minor after he allegedly kissed Thomas at school earlier this year.

Last week, the TBI added Cummins to the state’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to his capture. The TBI would urge the public to remain vigilant and report any information that may prove beneficial in the ongoing search to 1-800-TBI-FIND.