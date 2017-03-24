Sullivan Co. BOE member wants bathroom policy discussion

BLOUNTVILLE, TN (WJHL) – A Sullivan County Board of Education member says she wants to have a discussion about school bathroom policies.

Jane Thomas said she wants students to use the bathroom that matches the gender on their birth certificates.

Thomas brought the idea up for discussion at a school board work session Thursday night, prompted by legislation that had been in the Tennessee senate.

But school board chairman Michael Hughes said the topic is not on the agenda for their next meeting.

“There is nothing pending, so other than that discussion there is nothing actually pending, just the discussion at this point,” Hughes said.

