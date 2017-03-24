Mountain States CEO, Milligan College discuss region’s health care future

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – As lawmakers in the nation’s capital debated a health care plan, the leader of the Tri-Cities region’s largest healthcare system weighed in on how the Affordable Care Act or Obamacare is impacting the region and the area’s healthcare future.

Milligan College hosted their first Bristol, VA event with Mountain States Health Alliance CEO, Alan Levine. The event focused on discussing the pending changes in the region’s health care landscape and how college leaders are preparing students.

Andrew Hull, Director of the new Physician Assistant program at Milligan College said they’re looking to generate interest in the program to meet growing healthcare needs.

“Changing a 7th of America’s economy is a big deal,” Levine said.

Levine led the conversation on where we are with the current healthcare system and where we are going.

Levine said for the most part, Obamacare didn’t benefit the region. Since the start of Obamacare, Levine said Mountain States’ uncompensated care has tripled from $10 million to $30 million due to people unable to afford high deductibles.

“The largest growth in our uncompensated care didn’t come from people without insurance, it came from people who had insurance through the Obamacare exchange,” Levine said.

Levine said promising to repeal Obamacare was the right thing to do but Congress needs to understand the consequences as well.

“The number of people who have high deductibles that they can’t pay, the cost of coverage going up for individuals, those are all potential consequences,” Levine said.

Levine is also worried about some of the largest employers in our region, hospitals.

“The coverage is being repealed but they aren’t repealing the cuts to hospitals, hospitals in our region are among the largest employers so there’s going to be an impact to that felt locally,” Levine said.

Hull said there’s a projected physician shortage over the next eight to ten years and physician assistants are one way to help fill that gap. The college is planning to enroll a class of 26 students, Jan. 2018.

Levine said he’s hopeful Congress will take it slow, understand the potential consequences and hopefully come up with a product that’s better. Levine added that he was surprised they didn’t have the necessary votes Thursday and he thinks they’ll get them at some point. He also said that this is democracy in action and something will pass.

