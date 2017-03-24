Local credit union secures grant to help first-time home buyers

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A local credit union has announced they secured a grant to help 200 families in our region become first time home buyers.

Appalachian Community Federal Credit Union has received a $2.1 million grant.

The funds will provide a $10,500 down payment assistance loan, however, the home buyer will not have to pay back the loan unless they sell or refinance the home.

Adam Dickson, ACFCU’s CDFI resource coordinator, said the grant allows the credit union to enter a new chapter in its work as a Community Development Financial Institution, and to strengthen regional partnerships.

To be eligible for the program, families must have incomes at or below the area annual median.

“For a family of four, that equates to around $50,000 in most of the Tri-Cities, and $46,375 in most of the rural counties ACFCU serves, including 16 in southwest Kentucky,” according to a news release.

Eastern Eight helps low and moderate-income families become home owners throughout eight counties in Northeast Tennessee.