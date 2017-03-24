Lawmakers gather at TCAT in Elizabethton for Northeast Tennessee Legislative Breakfast

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – Local and state lawmakers gathered in Elizabethton Friday morning to discuss the future of Northeast Tennessee.

The annual Northeast Tennessee Legislative Breakfast was held at the Tennessee Center for Applied Technology in Elizabethton.

We spoke with several local lawmakers about topics that directly impact our Tri-Cities communities.

Republican State Sen. Rusty Crowe, of Johnson City, is one of three local lawmakers who helped secure emergency funding that will continue to assist Northeast Tennessee residents with public transportation needs for NET Trans.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation decided to fund NET Trans for urban communities through June 30, while a long-term solution is worked out.

Leaders from across the Tri-Cities will meet Monday to discuss additional proposals to find a long-term solution for NET Trans services.

