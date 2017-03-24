KPD detectives investigating after woman found dead inside Bruce Street home

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department detectives are investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found dead inside a Bruce Street home.

According to KPD news release, Kingsport Central Dispatch was called about the death of an individual at a home in the 2300 block of Bruce Street around 11:15 a.m. Friday, and KPD officers and investigators responded to the scene.

When they arrived they found a deceased woman inside the home.

According to the release, detectives are investigating the incident as a suspicious death. The woman’s body will be sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office at the Quillen College of Medicine in Johnson City for an autopsy.

No other details were released.

