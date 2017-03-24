Johnson City superintendent selection reacts to new job

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL-TV) – After a surprise unanimous vote on Wednesday, the Johnson City Board of Education decided to go ahead and start negotiations for their superintendent position.

Each board member was handed a ballot so they could put their top two choices from among the five finalists on it and when the ballots were tallied, Dr. Steve Barnett’s name was on each of the seven ballots. News Channel 11 spoke with Dr. Barnett on Friday.

“I was really grateful when I saw that it was seven votes on the first ballot, I’m excited about the job. I want to enjoy this position, I want to finish well at Towne Acres. I’m really excited about the opportunity to lead as the superintendent.”, Dr. Steve Barnett said.

Barnett is currently the principal at Towne Acres Elementary School and has been with the school system for more than a decade. Although he is looking forward to the new job, he says there is more he wants to do at Towne Acres before the end of the year.

Barnett knew the vote was going on, but when the texts and congratulations started coming it, he was cautious until he finally got the word from Chairman Tim Belisle.

“I was surprised, I sat down in my office and it came thru on texts from people congratulating me and Mr. Belisle hadn’t even had an opportunity to step out and give me a call. So, it was pretty exciting,”, Barnett said, “My sister-in-law in Farragut had already sent me a text congratulating me and then I received the call from Mr. Belisle.”

Barnett told News Channel 11 that in addition to congratulation texts and messages, he has also heard from people from other school systems.

“I’ve already had a lot of superintendents from other systems reach out to me and tell me congratulations but also, hey if you need my help, or if you have a question about something, I’m here for you.”, Barnett said.

The faculty and staff in the Johnson City School System is very experienced and Barnett said he is looking forward to starting the new job and meeting the new people he will be working alongside.

“Sometimes I think it can overwhelm somebody if they look at the position and think, why I have to do everything. Well, you have great people in place, you have to trust people to do their job and to teach students and to make sure that they plan accordingly and do their jobs and they will. It’ll be a wonderful position,”, Barnett said, “I want to make sure that we delegate appropriately, but also deal with and manage things that need to be managed and worked thru and looking forward to the challenges in the position but also the rewards that come with it from seeing people grow and learn and that includes me.”

Dr. Bales last day on the job is June 30, so Barnett’s first day as superintendent will be July 1.

