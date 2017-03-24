Gov. Haslam visits Kingsport school

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Tennessee’s governor appeared at a Tri-Cities school Friday.

Governor Bill Haslam met with faculty and students at Ross N. Robinson Middle School in Kingsport.

The visit is part of the Governor’s “Capitol to Classroom” tour.

The idea is to meet with the members of his teacher cabinet, to get to know their students and better understand their schools.

“As governor you make a lot of decisions that impact education. It helps to actually then spend time in schools so you make sure you’re making better decisions,” Governor Haslam said.

He spoke with the students about their science, technology, engineering and math programs.

