Former ETSU tennis coach connected to ongoing investigation, agrees to pay $31,000

Former head tennis coach Yaser Zaatini is connected to an ongoing investigation by East Tennessee State University, according to a university spokesperson.

Zaatini resigned abruptly last week In the middle of the tennis season with no explanation.

According to ETSU records obtained through a public records request, Zaatini is promising to pay $31,293.13 to the university over three years. He attached a promissory note to his resignation letter.

“In connection with this resignation I make no admission of malfeasance,” Zaatini wrote in his letter to ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland.

ETSU spokesperson Joe Smith said this when questioned about the situation:

“Those are Mr Zaatini’s words and he would need to address that. It is our policy not to comment on ongoing investigations.”

Zaatini served as head coach for the last 14 years. He’s an ETSU graduate and a member of the ETSU Hall of Fame.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.