CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Carter County dispatchers confirmed crews are responding to a structure fire in the 200 block of Cove Creek Road in Roan Mountain.

The call about the structure fire came in around 9:50 a.m.

Dispatchers said everyone is out of the home.

