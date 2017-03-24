ETSU Board of Trustees appoints chair, vice chair; lays out goals during inaugural meeting

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – An historic day at East Tennessee State University as the new governing board met for the first time.

It named a Tri-Cities philanthropist as its first chairman.

The new governing board is one of six boards in the state that are now the deciding authority for their schools.

This is thanks to a change in state law where the schools will no longer be governed by the Tennessee Board of Regents.

The ETSU board has the power to hire and fire the school’s president, as well as set the tuition rate.

Friday’s meeting was about setting rules and regulations, as well as appointing a chair, vice chair and student trustee.

The board appointed Scott Niswonger as the chairman. He will serve a four-year term on the Board of Trustees. He is the chairman and founder of Niswonger Educational Foundation as well as executive chairman of Landair Transport Inc.

David Golden was chosen to serve as vice-chairman, serving a six-year term. He works at Eastman Chemical Company where he serves as senior vice president, chief legal and sustainability officer and corporate secretary.

Finally, the Board of Trustees appointed ETSU junior Nathan Farnor as the student representative. The Unicoi County High School graduate is a Roan Scholar at ETSU and is majoring in political science and communication studies.

News Channel 11 asked Niswonger what his top priorities are moving forward.

“Establishing the goals for where are we going to go what is the next program and how we help this team work this strategic plan to make this university wildly successful,” Niswonger said.

ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland said he hopes to improve student enrollment and diversity. He also brought up a lot of exciting projects that will take place on campus, including renovations of Lamp Hall, the Culp Center, and the fine arts center.

ETSU was formerly governed by the Tennessee Board of Regents. It’s one of six universities that now has its own governing board. This is a move established under the FOCUS Act signed by Governor Bill Haslam, who also attended Friday’s meeting.

Other members of the ETSU Board of Trustees are Dr. Fred Alsop, an ETSU professor in the Department of Biological Sciences; Janet Ayers, president of the Ayers Foundation; Steven DeCarlo, CEO of AmWINS Group Inc.; Dorothy Grisham, owner and operator of Dorothy Grisham Allstate Insurance Agency; Dr. Linda Latimer, board-certified anatomic and clinical pathologist; Jim Powell, founder of Powell Companies; and Ron Ramsey, owner of Ron Ramsey and Associates and former Lieutenant Governor of the State of Tennessee.

