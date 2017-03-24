Candidate for Virginia Governor campaigns in Southwest Virginia

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – A candidate for Virginia Governor campaigned in Southwest Virginia Friday.

Republican candidate Ed Gillespie held multiple events in Bristol and Abingdon, meeting with local leaders, looking for input on what people want to see from their next governor.

“I’ve been meeting with small business owners and community leaders and others to continue to get ideas on policies that will get Virginia moving again,” Gillespie said. “I’ve been having these kitchen table conversations with people about issues that matter to them.”

Gillespie presented a tax plan that would cut taxes for all Virginians in hopes of attracting more small businesses to the commonwealth.

“I’ve put forward a specific plan for us to lower our tax rates, individual tax rates by 10% across the board,” Gillespie said. “Phase that in over three years. Do it in a fiscally responsible manner.”

Gillespie also addressed the coal industry in Southwest Virginia, saying that he is excited to see some federal regulations being rolled back by the Trump administration.

He added that he hopes Virginia can continue to diversify its economy.

“My plan, cutting taxes for all Virginians, will help to make us more diverse as an economy and have small business formation and small business expansion,” Gillespie said. “Entrepreneurs and innovators will help us diversify our economy and making it easier for them is important.”

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All Rights Reserved.