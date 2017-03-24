Bucs’ Merriweather named to Slam Dunk Championship roster

ETSU's A.J. Merriweather dunks against Averett on Saturday, November 14, 2015

Johnson City, TN (WJHL) – ETSU senior guard A.J. Merriweather will become the fourth Buccaneer player to show off his dunking skills on the national stage.

Meriweather has been named to the Slam Dunk Championship roster for the 29th annual State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships at Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix on Thursday, March 30.

March 15, 2017 – Orlando, Florida – Amway Center: ETSU guard A.J. Merriweather (13)
Image Credit: Dakota Hamilton/ETSU

 

Merriweather, who scored over 1,000 points in his four-year career with the Bucs, and helped lead them to this year’s Southern Conference championship, will be one of eight men’s college basketball players in the event, which will air live on ESPN.

Merriweather joins former Buccaneers Deuce Bello, Justin Tubbs, and 1992 Slam Dunk Champion Calvin Talford as participants in the event.

January 12, 2017 – Johnson City, Tennessee – Freedom Hall: ETSU forward Hanner Mosquera-Perea (12)
Image Credit: Dakota Hamilton/ETSU

A complete list of participants will be released at a later date.

