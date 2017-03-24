Bristol woman charged after yelling, shooting at woman over music dispute

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman on an assault charge after she reportedly fire multiple shots at a woman after yelling about the music was she playing in her car.

According to a SCSO report, deputies responded to a home in the 100 block of Denton Valley Road on March 21 and spoke with the victim.

She said when she pulled into her driveway and started to get out of her car, Debra Lingerfelt, 56, of Bristol, started yelling about the music being played in her car.

The woman said she and Lingerfelt had a brief exchange of words when Lingerfelt went back inside her home and walked outside again shooting a gun.

According to the report, the woman got back in her car and Lingerfelt reportedly started yelling that she was going to kill her and kept firing the gun.

The woman said due to the bushes between the homes, she could not see the gun but did see Lingerfelt holding her hand up while the shots were fired.

The woman told Lingerfelt that she had called law enforcement, and Lingerfelt went back inside her home a second time and came back outside playing a harmonica.

Lingerfelt reportedly told the woman that she “was aging her death music.”

The woman told deputies that she thought Lingerfelt fired six shots.

Lingerfelt told deputies she did shoot the gun because the woman made her mad.

According to the report, Lingerfelt said she put the pistol in her silver purse in her living room, said the pistol was empty and told deputies to go and get it. After getting consent to go and look at the pistol, deputies located it and noticed that there were eight fire rounds in the revolver.

Deputies charged Lingerfelt with aggravated assault and she was taken to the Sullivan County jail for booking.

According to the release, the pistol and the empty rounds were placed into evidence.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.