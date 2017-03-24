2 arrested, 1 person sought in Unicoi Co. burglary investigation

UNICOI COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office deputies charged three people following an investigation into four vehicles and a building being burglarized in the Sandy Bottom community on March 21.

According to UCSO news release, two search warrants were issued this week to search for stolen property from the burglaries.

One warrant was to search a defendants vehicle and the search revealed several stolen items from the burglaries.

A second warrant was issued to search Louis Keever’s home in the 100 block of McCurry Road, where additional stolen items were located.

During the search, deputies found several firearms, ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

Keever, 38, of Erwin, was arrested and charged with maintaining a dwelling where drugs are used, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of firearms by a drug user.

Chad L. Benson, 33, also of Erwin, was also arrested on March 23 and charged with theft of property and possessing burglary tools.

Warrants have also been issued for Anthony C. White, 35, on a felony burglary charge.

During an investigation, investigators learned that the two people responsible for the burglaries were in the Sandy Bottom neighborhood for alleged illegal activity at Keever’s home.

According to the release, the burglaries were a result of the individuals trying to find valuables to fund their drug use.

Investigators also have property believed to be stolen by the individuals that has not yet been reported.

Anyone who is missing any property from the area is asked to call Inv. Damon Wilson, 743-1861.

