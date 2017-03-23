Where is the best pizza in town? Eat and cast your vote at Pie Wars Thursday night

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Thursday night you can be the judge of the best pizza in Johnson City. The Young Professionals of the Tri-Cities is sponsoring “Pie Wars,” a night of pizza, craft beer, and fundraising.

Eight pizza places in Johnson City are competing for best overall, best cheese pizza, best pepperoni pizza, and best crust.

Tickets are $15 for YP-TRI members, $20 in advance, and $25 at the door. Children are $10, five and under get in free. You can buy tickets in advance here.

With that ticket you get to eat and vote on your favorite pizza and get three craft beers. All the money raised from Pie Wars will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Johnson City/ Washington County.

“It helps us keep the doors open, it helps us buy new supplies, it helps us get new staff,” Robin Crumley, president/CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Johnson City/ Washington County said.

Participating Pizzerias include Mellow Mushroom, Rocks Wood Fired Pizza, Luke’s Pizza, Pizza N Gyro, Pie Five, Fox’s Pizza Den, Main Street Pizza Company, and Scratch Brick Oven Pizza.

The event is Thursday from 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. at the Venue inside the King’s Centre in downtown Johnson City.

