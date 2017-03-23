Vols Complete Day Two of Spring Ball

March 23, 2017

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sunny skies and warm temperatures greeted the Tennessee football program on Thursday afternoon as it put in two hours of work at Haslam Field in its second practice of the spring.

Senior safety Todd Kelly Jr. spoke to reporters following Thursday’s practice, discussing the points of emphasis the Volunteer defense is taking into spring workouts.

“I think just being focused more on our assignment, knowing our alignment and keys, and being all on the same page is the biggest thing,” the Knoxville native said. “On defense, you have to have all 11 guys playing as one. When you have 10 guys playing as one and one on their own, that’s when you have mistakes and big plays. So we are focusing on eliminating those big plays and catastrophic plays and playing as one with eleven people on the field.”

Tennessee gets back to work on Saturday, concluding its first week of spring practice with a closed session at Haslam Field. The Vols’ 15-practice spring schedule culminates on Saturday, April 22 with the annual DISH Orange & White Game (4 p.m. ET, SEC Network). Admission and parking are free to the public and a fan appreciation event will precede kickoff.