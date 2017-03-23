Two Kingsport men sentenced on mail, wire fraud conspiracy charges

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – A federal judge has sentenced two Kingsport men to serve time in prison for mail and wire fraud conspiracy.

According to a Greeneville federal court news release, Jimmy Allen Hulse, 56, will serve 22 months in federal prison, while Gerald Harkleroad, 49, will serve 12 months in federal prison.

Both men pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit mail fraud and wire fraud, admitting that over a two-year period — beginning in 2013 — they submitted 585 false claims to a water heater manufacturer in Houston, Texas.

Those claims resulted in payments of over $310,000.

Both men were ordered to complete three years of supervised release and must pay restitution in the amount of over $327,000.

