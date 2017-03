Singing For St. Jude’s is coming up this Saturday might. The shows, one in Mississippi and the other when here is all about helping kids. This morning, we have the Brad Puckett here, who is a big part of this effort. He’s been out on the road and recently had a chance to tour the St. Jude’s facility. Last year, the show raised around $35,000. This time, they hope to double that total. For more, visit Brad’s website.

