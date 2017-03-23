SHHS clinical students get hands-on experience with surgical robot

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Thursday, Franklin Woods Community Hospital invited clinical students from Science Hill High School to learn more about how doctors use robots to perform surgeries on patients while being as minimally invasive as possible.

Students got hands-on experience with a robot called the da Vinci that is used for these types of surgeries.

The students had the opportunity to operate the robot while learning how the technology is used in healthcare.

Class instructor Jan Mould said this kind of experience really gives her students a first hands-on experience of working in the field of healthcare.

“It absolutely opens their eyes to what’s available. There is not a lot of places that have the opportunity that this facility and other facilities in this area provide to our students”, Mould said.

Student Ben Wooten said experiences like this really help him decide what field of medicine he would like to go into.

“Getting this experience and seeing what the machine is about and just making a decision about what you want to do and having this machine to help you is beyond anything you can dream”, Wooten said.

Franklin Woods performs robot-assisted surgery for several conditions and is the first hospital in the state to receive the Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval for minimally invasive colorectal surgery.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.