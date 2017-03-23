Mom of Greene County murder victim: ‘God’s taking care of it,’ following arrest in case

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A mother grieving the loss of her daughter said justice will be served for the person or people responsible for killing 21-year-old Jessie Morrison.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in Morrison’s murder Wednesday; she was a mother of two and was five months pregnant with her third child. Morrison was also engaged at the time of her death.

Vonda Smith is charged with two counts of first degree murder. Family members tell News Channel 11, Smith is the grandmother of Jessie Morrison’s oldest son and the mother of the boy’s father. Investigators said Morrison died from blunt force trauma after her body was found along Judd Neal Loop in Afton, TN.

Jessie Morrison’s mother Tammy sat down with News Channel 11’s Justin Soto.

Tammy said Jessie was a loving and beautiful person who enjoyed taking care of her children; she also had a great sense of humor and loved sports.

“These two children have to grow up without a mom and she was a wonderful mom, her kids were her life and she lost her life for her kids,” Tammy Morrison said. Tammy Morrison said her daughter was brutally murdered for nothing.

Wednesday, Tammy Morrison got an answer to a question she’d been asking for eight months.

“I know they had to get their stuff right and I wanted them to,” Tammy Morrison said.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has not released a motive but Tammy Morrison has her suspicions that an argument may have started over who was going to take care of Jessie’s son.

“I’m sure she wanted to keep the boy and Jessie told her no, he had surgery that morning, and I guess it just got out of hand, I don’t know,” Tammy Morrison said.

Jessie’s fiancee’s sister, Amber Ealey, said she’s torn up from the incident and she visits Jessie’s memorial set up along Judd Neal Loop often. Ealey comes by to clean up the leaves around the memorial but Wednesday was different.

“I feel light, I feel like she’s got peace now, she can rest,” Ealey said.

Tammy Morrison said she still talks to her daughter every day and she tells her she loves her. Morrison said she has no remorse for Smith and she’s leaving it in god’s hands.

“I hope she can live with herself but I hope she suffers every day,” Tammy Morrison said.

Tammy Morrison said Jessie was pursuing a college degree and was looking forward to seeing her son’s play sports.

Vonda Smith is in jail under an $800,000 bond. She’s scheduled to be in court on May 12.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.