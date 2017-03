JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The Johnson City Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed a man who was pulled from a house fire last week has died.

Firefighters pulled the man from a home as it burned on Colorado Street last Wednesday.

The man was taken to Johnson City Medical Center, but the fire marshal’s office said he has since passed away.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries while fighting the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

