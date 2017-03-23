Make-up dates announced for ETSU-Tennessee baseball series

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (March 23, 2017) – ETSU baseball head coach Tony Skole and his staff announced on Thursday the make-up dates for the Buccaneers’ series with Tennessee.

The Bucs – who had their home game with the Vols postponed on Tuesday March 7 – will now host Tennessee on Tuesday, April 11 at Thomas Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. Please note, fans who purchased tickets for the March 7 game can use those tickets on April 11. To purchase tickets for the game on April 11, please call the ETSU Ticket Office at (423) 439-3878 or click here to buy them online.

ETSU and Tennessee will still play its originally scheduled game at Smokies Stadium on Tuesday, April 26 at 6 p.m., while the game in Knoxville has now been moved to Tuesday, May 2.

“We are glad that we were able to work with Tennessee to find a date that would work for both programs,” said Skole. “As the season shrinks it’s never an easy task to find dates that are available for both teams. Playing Tennessee in Thomas Stadium is always exciting and is great for our fans and our community.

“We are looking forward to the additional game with Tennessee this year in Sevierville at the Smokies Stadium. I want to personally thank Boyd Sports and their management team for putting this event together. It will be exciting for our players to be able to play in this beautiful facility, and will be a great event for all our ETSU alumni and supporters in the area.”

ETSU-TENNESSEE REVISED SERIES SCHEDULE

Tuesday, April 11 – ETSU vs. Tennessee, 6:30 p.m. (Thomas Stadium, Johnson City, Tenn.)

Tuesday, April 26 – ETSU vs. Tennessee, 6 p.m. (Smokies Stadium, Sevierville, Tenn.)

Tuesday, May 2 – ETSU at Tennessee, 6 p.m. (Lindsey Nelson Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn.)

TICKET INFORMATION FOR GAME AT SMOKIES STADIUM – PROMO CODE BUCS17

The game will feature multiple ticket options for fans. Field level seating prices will be $10 for adults, $8 for children and seniors, and $5 for current ETSU and UT students. The Smokies will also offer “All You Can Eat” options ranging from $19 for adults, $17 for children, and $15 for students. For more ticket information fans can call (865) 286-2300, visit smokiesbaseball.com, or visit the Smokies Box Office Monday through Friday between the hours of 10 am and 5 pm. Click here to purchase tickets online.

Smokies Stadium will be in full operation, as all concession stands will be open along with the Kids Zone, on-field games, music, and more. Tennessee Smokies ticket vouchers for the 2017 season will not be valid for this game.

A special ticket price is available for ETSU Faculty/Staff, fans, and students by using the promo code BUCS17. When purchasing tickets online, the code needs to be typed in the box where it says “Special Offer Code” and click submit.

* Anyone who purchases a ticket that is listed as ETSU faculty/staff or student may be asked to show a valid student ID.