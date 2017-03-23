Knoxville man found with counterfeit money, drugs to face multiple charges

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:
Timothy Matthew Buchanan

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Knoxville man after he was found with drugs and over $2,000 in counterfeit money.

According to a WCSO news release, deputies made contact with Timothy Matthew Buchanan driving a vehicle in Jonesborough and it was determined that he was driving on a suspended license.

A records check revealed Buchanan had an outstanding warrant out of Knox County and he was arrested.

A search of Buchanan’s car revealed schedule II drugs and over $2,000 in counterfeit money.

According to the release, information received led investigators to a motel room in Sevierville and, along with Sevierville Police Department officers, more counterfeit money and items used to make the money were found.

Buchanan was charged with criminal simulation, driving on a revoked/suspended license, schedule II drug violations and unlawful paraphernalia.

He was being held on $22,000 bond and was scheduled to be in Sessions Court on Thursday.

According to the release, an investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s