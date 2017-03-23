Knoxville man found with counterfeit money, drugs to face multiple charges

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Knoxville man after he was found with drugs and over $2,000 in counterfeit money.

According to a WCSO news release, deputies made contact with Timothy Matthew Buchanan driving a vehicle in Jonesborough and it was determined that he was driving on a suspended license.

A records check revealed Buchanan had an outstanding warrant out of Knox County and he was arrested.

A search of Buchanan’s car revealed schedule II drugs and over $2,000 in counterfeit money.

According to the release, information received led investigators to a motel room in Sevierville and, along with Sevierville Police Department officers, more counterfeit money and items used to make the money were found.

Buchanan was charged with criminal simulation, driving on a revoked/suspended license, schedule II drug violations and unlawful paraphernalia.

He was being held on $22,000 bond and was scheduled to be in Sessions Court on Thursday.

According to the release, an investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.

