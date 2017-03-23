Kingsport man charged with harassment after making threats to Cumberland Co. judge, secretary

Published:
Jessee Hurst

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department officers arrested a man after he continuously called a judge’s office in Cumberland County, Tenn. and made death threats.

According to Kingsport Police Report, investigators said Jessee Hurst, 46, called the office dozens of times and made accusations against the judge and his secretary.

In the report, Hurst also told her he was “going to hitchhike to Crossville, Tennessee and kill everyone.”

KPD officers located Hurst at the West Side Inn, where he admitted to making the calls. When asked about why he called them, Hurst said he was upset with Cumberland County officials.

Hurst also admitted to making death threats.

He was charged with harassment and taken to the Kingsport City Jail.

