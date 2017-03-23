Johnson City woman arrested on identity theft charges

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a woman Wednesday on multiple counts of identity theft.

According to a JCPD news release, on July 20, 2016 officers met with a victim of a reported credit card fraud at the police department. The woman said her purse went missing when she was in Kingsport and learned a short time later that her credit card had been used.

Police said there were five unauthorized charges made on the woman’s credit card at Roadrunner locations in Johnson City.

Video surveillance from the Roadrunner transactions was obtained and Zena Lee Buchanan, 46, of Johnson City, was identified as a suspect.

On Wednesday, Sevierville Police Department officers arrested Buchann following a traffic stop.

Buchanan was picked up by Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies and taken to the Washington County Detention Center.

She was being held on $50,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Sessions Court Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

