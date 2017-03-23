Guard Kwe Parker to transfer from Tennessee

By Published:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Guard Kwe Parker is leaving Tennessee after one year with the program.

Tennessee athletic department spokesman Tom Satkowiak said Thursday that Parker plans to transfer at the end of the spring semester. Satkowiak said Parker has requested his release and that “pending the achievement of some specific academic goals and benchmarks, the program intends to grant it.”

Parker averaged 8.1 minutes, 1 point, 0.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists as a freshman this season while helping Tennessee post a 16-16 record. The 6-footer from Fayetteville, North Carolina, played 25 games and made one start for the Volunteers.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s