Gathering at ETSU calls for support of the Affordable Care Act

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A group gathered on East Tennessee State University’s campus Thursday afternoon to urge lawmakers from Tennessee to stop the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

Several people shared why they think the repeal of Obamacare would hurt Americans.

Some shared stories from the perspective of a patient in need of health care while others spoke from their experience in the medical field.

The organizer of the event, Noah Nordstrom, said that he wants to defend Obamacare because he believes it saves lives.

“When I heard about this bill that’s going to take healthcare from 24 million people I couldn’t just stay silently and benefit from my parents, and benefit from the fact that I’m a pretty healthy person,” Nordstrom said. “I have to do something. I have to act and do what I can to help other people.”

Nordstrom and those with him called on people to share their concerns with lawmakers as the vote for the new American Health Care Act draws closer.

“I think congressional Democrats and Republicans need to work together because really this isn’t a partisan issue,” Nordstrom said. “We all want to get health care. We all want to have healthy families.”

