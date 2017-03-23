Former WCSO Maj. Gary Bradley to pay $88,000 in restitution

WHITE COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- In a addition to spending the next 15 years on supervised probation, former Washington County Sheriff’s Office administrator Gary Bradley will have to pay nearly $100,000 in restitution, according to the district attorney who prosecuted the case.

As we reported yesterday, Gary Bradley pleaded guilty to theft over $10,000 in White County and received judicial diversion as a result.

According to District Attorney Bryant Dunaway, Bradley paid $5,000 toward restitution and will make monthly payments to pay off the remaining $88,000 balance “for 15 years if necessary.”

Prosecutors accused Bradley and another man of pocketing money from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Officers’ Association.

