ETSU holds first football scrimmage Thursday ahead of April 8 spring game

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University’s football team is holding their first scrimmage of the spring practice season today.

After winning four games this past season, hopes are high for Coach Carl Torbush and the 2017 Bucs.

Spring practice will conclude with the Mountain States Health Alliance spring game set for Saturday, April 8 at Kermit Tipton stadium.

The Bucs will open the season at the new ETSU football stadium on Sept. 2 against Limestone College.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.