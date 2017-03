HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Hawkins County dispatchers said fire crews with Goshen Valley Fire Department and the Department of Forestry are currently working to put out a brush fire.

According to dispatch, a person called about the brush fire off of Browns Mountain near Chaney Road just before 10 a.m., saying they were burning brush and it got out of hand.

Crews are still on-scene at this time.

