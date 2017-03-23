“Can you hear me” phone calls still ringing phones in Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES (WJHL) – The Better Business Bureau of Knoxville says people are still getting phone calls where the caller is being asked “Can you hear me?”.

News Channel 11 reached out to the Bureau which said the calls have been around for the past six months. But the Bureau says people in East Tennessee have caught on to the scam and most are just hanging up, which is what the company suggests callers do when they get the calls.

On Wednesday, a viewer commented on the WJHL Facebook page saying she’s had two phone calls over the past couple of days and both numbers had a 423 area code.

The calls are designed to get you to answer “yes” by asking “Can you hear me?”. The Better Business Bureau of Knoxville says the calls are usually automated and they’re typically used to try to get your information or get you to subscribe to a service like a magazine. If you say “yes” over the phone you could get something in the mail. But the Bureau says don’t do anything with the letter, just report it to the Federal Trade Commission at 877-382-4357.

The Bureau says you can also have your number registered on the Do Not Call registry. You can go to donotcall.gov or you can call 1-888-382-1222. It could take 60 to 90 days to get your number placed on the list.