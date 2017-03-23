TBI: 1-year-old found by Memphis Police; AMBER Alert canceled

UPDATE: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials confirmed that 1-year-old Isiah Edwards has been found by Memphis Police.

The AMBER Alert has been canceled.

Great news!! The AMBER Alert issued for one-year-old Isiah Edwards is canceled. He has been recovered by Memphis Police. — TBI (@TBInvestigation) March 23, 2017

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – An Amber Alert has now been issued for 1-year-old Isiah Edwards who was inside a car when it was stolen in Hickory Hill.

It happened just after 12:30 p.m. at Ridgeway and Knight Arnold. Police say a man in a black hat and black shirt stole a silver 2014 Chevy Cruze with the boy inside.

City Watch Alert issued for 1-year-old Isiah EdwardsThe car and the suspect were found, but Isiah is still missing.

Edwards was wearing a tan shirt, camouflage pants, and black Jordan tennis shoes. His hair is braided.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

From the TBI:

A statewide AMBER Alert has been issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on behalf of Memphis Police Department for 1-year old Isiah Edwards, a black male, 2’ and 25 pounds. He was last seen wearing a tan shirt, camouflage pants and black “Jordan” tennis shoes. Isiah was in the back of a vehicle that was stolen at approximately 12:40 p.m. in the 6200 block of Knight Arnold Road in Memphis. The vehicle has been recovered. The suspect is a black male named “Shack,” 5’8” and medium build. He was last seen wearing a black and white baseball cap and black jacket. If you have information on the whereabouts of Isiah, or the suspect, please call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.