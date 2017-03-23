27 people arrested in drug roundup in Carter Co.

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Elizabethton Police Department officers and Carter County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 27 people Wednesday during an ongoing drug investigation.
According to a news release from Carter County Sheriff’s Office, the drug operation has been going on for about 7 months and is designed to target individuals who have been involved in illegal drug activity, such as sales, trafficking and manufacturing.
A total of 45 people have been charged with drug-related offenses.
The following are the names of the 27 people arrested on Wednesday:
- Dustin Barnett, 29, of Roan Mountain
- Jeremy Demster, 36, of Hampton
- Angela Everett, 36, of Elizabethton
- Jerry Harrison, 42, of Elizabethton
- Billy Oaks, 59, of Hampton
- Rebecca Puckett, 31, of Hampton
- William Tolley, 45, of Hampton
- Heather Potter, 36, of Elizabethton
- Jackie Ray, 46, of Watauga
- William Potter, 39, of Watauga
- Raymond Anderson, 68, of Elizabethton
- Christopher Anderson, 42, of Elizabethton
- Melinda Williams, 42, of Watauga
- Christopher Stevens, 31, of Hampton
- Boyd Ward, 75, of Johnson City
- Samuel Lyons, 42, of Johnson City
- Tracy Rutledge, 40, of Elizabethton
- Ricardo Mayse, 29, of Roan Mountain
- Adam Taylor, 42, of Elizabethton
- Ajay Patel, 41, of Elizabethton
- James Hardin, 39, of Elizabethton
- Jason Scalf, 34, of Elizabethton
- Reba Luman, 23, of Elizabethton
- Candice Copas, 29, of Elizabethton
- Cortney McCallum, of Johnson City
- Faith Taylor, 37, of Elizabethton
- Tony Coleman, 41, of Elizabethton
The following individuals are still being sought in the investigation:
- Michael Lyons, 29 of Johnson City
- Alyssa Nord of Johnson City
- Joshua Carver, 30 of Elizabethton
- William Carden, 51, of Elizabethton
- Joshua Tester, 34, of Elizabethton
- Ashley Hartley, 32, of Johnson City
- Michael McKinney, 63, of Elizabethton
- Cody Gunn, 20, of Johnson City
- Bonita Valdes, 41, of Johnson City
- Jeff Mclaughlin, 29, of Elizabethton
- Sonny Acosta, 30, of Elizabethton
- Amy Norris, 39, of Johnson City
- Melissa Ollis, 28, of Elizabethton
- Chelsea Moore, 24, of Blountville
- Linda Jones, 40, of Surgoinsville
- Pamela Pardue, 46, of Mountain City
- Crystal Williams, 45, of Elizabethton
- Jermaine Crockett, 37, of Johnson City
According to the release, the drug unit has so far made 241 arrests, seized 37 vehicles, seized more than $58,000 in drug money and executed 70 search warrants.
If you know the location of any of the individuals listed above, call the CCSO or the EPD, or contact the sheriff’s office through their website http://www.sheriff.cc.
