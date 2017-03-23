27 people arrested in drug roundup in Carter Co.

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Elizabethton Police Department officers and Carter County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 27 people Wednesday during an ongoing drug investigation.

According to a news release from Carter County Sheriff’s Office, the drug operation has been going on for about 7 months and is designed to target individuals who have been involved in illegal drug activity, such as sales, trafficking and manufacturing.

A total of 45 people have been charged with drug-related offenses.

The following are the names of the 27 people arrested on Wednesday:

  1. Dustin Barnett, 29, of Roan Mountain
  2. Jeremy Demster, 36, of Hampton
  3. Angela Everett, 36, of Elizabethton
  4. Jerry Harrison, 42, of Elizabethton
  5. Billy Oaks, 59, of Hampton
  6. Rebecca Puckett, 31, of Hampton
  7. William Tolley, 45, of Hampton
  8. Heather Potter, 36, of Elizabethton
  9. Jackie Ray, 46, of Watauga
  10. William Potter, 39, of Watauga
  11. Raymond Anderson, 68, of Elizabethton
  12. Christopher Anderson, 42, of Elizabethton
  13. Melinda Williams, 42, of Watauga
  14. Christopher Stevens, 31, of Hampton
  15. Boyd Ward, 75, of Johnson City
  16. Samuel Lyons, 42, of  Johnson City
  17. Tracy Rutledge, 40, of  Elizabethton
  18. Ricardo Mayse, 29, of Roan Mountain
  19. Adam Taylor, 42, of Elizabethton
  20. Ajay Patel, 41, of Elizabethton
  21. James Hardin, 39, of Elizabethton
  22. Jason Scalf, 34, of Elizabethton
  23. Reba Luman, 23, of Elizabethton
  24. Candice Copas, 29, of Elizabethton
  25. Cortney McCallum, of Johnson City
  26. Faith Taylor, 37, of Elizabethton
  27. Tony Coleman, 41, of Elizabethton

The following individuals are still being sought in the investigation:

  1. Michael Lyons, 29 of Johnson City
  2. Alyssa Nord of Johnson City
  3. Joshua Carver, 30 of  Elizabethton
  4. William Carden, 51, of Elizabethton
  5. Joshua Tester, 34, of Elizabethton
  6. Ashley Hartley, 32, of Johnson City
  7. Michael McKinney, 63, of  Elizabethton
  8. Cody Gunn, 20, of Johnson City
  9. Bonita Valdes, 41, of Johnson City
  10. Jeff Mclaughlin, 29, of Elizabethton
  11. Sonny Acosta, 30, of Elizabethton
  12. Amy Norris, 39, of Johnson City
  13. Melissa Ollis, 28, of Elizabethton
  14. Chelsea Moore, 24, of Blountville
  15. Linda Jones, 40, of Surgoinsville
  16. Pamela Pardue, 46, of Mountain City
  17. Crystal Williams, 45, of Elizabethton
  18. Jermaine Crockett, 37, of Johnson City

According to the release, the drug unit has so far made 241 arrests, seized 37 vehicles, seized more than $58,000 in drug money and executed 70 search warrants.

If you know the location of any of the individuals listed above, call the CCSO or the EPD, or contact the sheriff’s office through their website http://www.sheriff.cc.

