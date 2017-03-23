27 people arrested in drug roundup in Carter Co.

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Elizabethton Police Department officers and Carter County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 27 people Wednesday during an ongoing drug investigation.

According to a news release from Carter County Sheriff’s Office, the drug operation has been going on for about 7 months and is designed to target individuals who have been involved in illegal drug activity, such as sales, trafficking and manufacturing.

A total of 45 people have been charged with drug-related offenses.

The following are the names of the 27 people arrested on Wednesday:

Dustin Barnett, 29, of Roan Mountain Jeremy Demster, 36, of Hampton Angela Everett, 36, of Elizabethton Jerry Harrison, 42, of Elizabethton Billy Oaks, 59, of Hampton Rebecca Puckett, 31, of Hampton William Tolley, 45, of Hampton Heather Potter, 36, of Elizabethton Jackie Ray, 46, of Watauga William Potter, 39, of Watauga Raymond Anderson, 68, of Elizabethton Christopher Anderson, 42, of Elizabethton Melinda Williams, 42, of Watauga Christopher Stevens, 31, of Hampton Boyd Ward, 75, of Johnson City Samuel Lyons, 42, of Johnson City Tracy Rutledge, 40, of Elizabethton Ricardo Mayse, 29, of Roan Mountain Adam Taylor, 42, of Elizabethton Ajay Patel, 41, of Elizabethton James Hardin, 39, of Elizabethton Jason Scalf, 34, of Elizabethton Reba Luman, 23, of Elizabethton Candice Copas, 29, of Elizabethton Cortney McCallum, of Johnson City Faith Taylor, 37, of Elizabethton Tony Coleman, 41, of Elizabethton

The following individuals are still being sought in the investigation:

Michael Lyons, 29 of Johnson City Alyssa Nord of Johnson City Joshua Carver, 30 of Elizabethton William Carden, 51, of Elizabethton Joshua Tester, 34, of Elizabethton Ashley Hartley, 32, of Johnson City Michael McKinney, 63, of Elizabethton Cody Gunn, 20, of Johnson City Bonita Valdes, 41, of Johnson City Jeff Mclaughlin, 29, of Elizabethton Sonny Acosta, 30, of Elizabethton Amy Norris, 39, of Johnson City Melissa Ollis, 28, of Elizabethton Chelsea Moore, 24, of Blountville Linda Jones, 40, of Surgoinsville Pamela Pardue, 46, of Mountain City Crystal Williams, 45, of Elizabethton Jermaine Crockett, 37, of Johnson City

According to the release, the drug unit has so far made 241 arrests, seized 37 vehicles, seized more than $58,000 in drug money and executed 70 search warrants.

If you know the location of any of the individuals listed above, call the CCSO or the EPD, or contact the sheriff’s office through their website http://www.sheriff.cc.

