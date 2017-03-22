Western North Carolina wildfire only 10% contained; 140 firefighters respond

By Published: Updated:
(Source: U.S. Forest Service)

NEBO, N.C. (AP) – Federal forestry officials say a fire in western North Carolina is only about 10 percent contained.

The U.S. Forest Service said in a news release The White Creek Fire near Nebo in McDowell County has burned nearly one square mile of land. The fire is near Shortoff Mountain at the south end of Linville Gorge in the Grandfather Ranger District of Pisgah National Forest.

(Source: U.S. Forest Service)

Forestry officials say about 140 firefighters were working on the blaze Sunday.

No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters continued improving fire lines on the south end of the area to protect private property. No structures are currently threatened.

On Monday, firefighters plan a controlled burn to reduce the amount of fuel for the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Click here to see more photos from the fire. 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s