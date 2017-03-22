Vols Hubbs Earns NABC All-District Acclaim

Tennessee basketball senior Robert Hubbs III landed another postseason honor Wednesday, as the Vols’ top scorer received second-team standing on the 2017 NABC All-District 21 Team.

An All-SEC selection who posted the best numbers of his career this season—including averages of 13.7 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting .467 from the field—Hubbs is the fifth Volunteer to earn NABC All-District acclaim in as many years.

The All-District Teams were selected and voted on by member coaches of the NABC in NCAA Division I.

Since 2006, 10 different Vols have been named to the NABC All-District Team a total of 13 times.

Hubbs, a native of Newbern, Tennessee, concluded his four-year career on Rocky Top with 1,046 career points (9.9 ppg), 375 rebounds (3.5 rpg) and 127 assists (1.2 apg) in 106 games. He was the 48th player to join the Vols’ 1,000-Point Club, and he ended his career ranked 47th on Tennessee’s all-time scoring chart with 1,046 points.

2017 NABC All-District 21

First Team

Sindarius Thornwell, South Carolina

Malik Monk, Kentucky

De’Aaron Fox, Kentucky

Yonte Maten, Georgia

J.J. Frazier, Georgia

Second Team

Sebastian Saiz, Mississippi

KeVaughn Allen, Florida

Moses Kingsley, Arkansas

Tyler Davis, Texas A&M

Robert Hubbs III, Tennessee

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BASKETBALL COACHES

Located in Kansas City, Missouri, the NABC was founded in 1927 by Phog Allen, the legendary basketball coach at the University of Kansas. Allen, a student of James Naismith, the inventor of basketball, organized coaches into this collective group to serve as Guardians of the Game. The NABC currently has nearly 5,000 members consisting primarily of university and college men’s basketball coaches. All members of the NABC are expected to uphold the core values of being a Guardian of the Game by bringing attention to the positive aspects of the sport of basketball and the role coaches play in the academic and athletic lives of today’s student-athletes. The four core values of being a Guardian of the Game are advocacy, leadership, service and education