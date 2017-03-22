Trump’s Nashville visit cost $30K in police overtime pay

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – President Donald Trump’s visit to Nashville last week cost the Metro Nashville Police Department nearly $30,000 in overtime pay to staff police officers for security.

About 475 officers worked various forms of security for Trump’s visit Wednesday, which included a campaign rally at downtown’s Municipal Auditorium and a trip to The Hermitage, the historic home of President Andrew Jackson.

Police spokesman Don Aaron says 266 of those officers worked an average of 3.3 hours of overtime during the visit.

The $29,871 total does not include regular hours worked by police officers related to Trump’s visit.

Trump’s visit marks a substantially larger sum than the approximately $2,500 in overtime pay that President Barack Obama’s visit to a Nashville high school in 2014 cost the department.