Teen charged with false reporting after probe into school shooting threats in Carter Co.

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Carter County Sheriff’s Office deputies said a juvenile has been charged following an investigation into anonymous shooting threats made against three separate Carter County schools back in February.

On Feb. 28 the sheriff’s office received information about an anonymous shooting threat against the schools, and the shootings were supposed to take place at 12:30 p.m. on the same date.

According to a CCSO news release, a post was found on a social media app by a student and the post was then reported to the principal at Happy Valley High School.

The sheriff’s office, along with the Elizabethton Police Department, immediately started to investigate the threat.

During the investigation, a 15-year-old female who had initially reported the threat was developed as the suspect and she has been charged with false reporting.

The juvenile is currently awaiting a court appearance in Carter County Juvenile Court.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s