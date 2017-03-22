Teen charged with false reporting after probe into school shooting threats in Carter Co.

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Carter County Sheriff’s Office deputies said a juvenile has been charged following an investigation into anonymous shooting threats made against three separate Carter County schools back in February.

On Feb. 28 the sheriff’s office received information about an anonymous shooting threat against the schools, and the shootings were supposed to take place at 12:30 p.m. on the same date.

According to a CCSO news release, a post was found on a social media app by a student and the post was then reported to the principal at Happy Valley High School.

The sheriff’s office, along with the Elizabethton Police Department, immediately started to investigate the threat.

During the investigation, a 15-year-old female who had initially reported the threat was developed as the suspect and she has been charged with false reporting.

The juvenile is currently awaiting a court appearance in Carter County Juvenile Court.

