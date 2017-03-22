Tearful friend of Dylann Roof apologizes at sentencing

FILE - In this June 18, 2015, file frame from video, Joey Meek, friend of Dylann Roof who is accused of killing nine black church members during Bible study on June 17 in Charleston, S.C., speaks to The Associated Press. Meek, the only person to whom Roof confided his racist plan to massacre worshippers is set to be sentenced Tuesday, March 21, 2017, for lying to the FBI. (AP Photo/File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The only person with whom Dylann Roof shared his plans to massacre worshippers at a South Carolina church has been sentenced to 27 months in prison for concealing a crime and lying to the FBI.

Joey Meek apologized Tuesday at sentencing in connection with Roof’s plans for a shooting attack that killed nine worshippers in June 2015 at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.

U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel said he wanted Meek to spend time in prison as a deterrent for anyone in the future who knows about something so serious and fails to report it.

Meek has said Roof told the outlines of his plan as they drank vodka and snorted cocaine a week before the killings.

Federal prosecutors say Meek had lied to the FBI about knowing of Roof’s plot.

