Sheriff’s office identifies man, woman found dead in Greene County home

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Deputies in Greene County are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman after their bodies were found shortly after someone placed a 911 call.

The sheriff’s office says dispatch received a call from a woman at a home located on Whispering Road. She stated she was locked in her room and was bleeding and a man had a gun was trying to get to her, according to a report.

Officers said when they responded to the home they had to force their way inside.

They found a man and a woman dead inside the home. Deputies identified the man and woman as 40-year-old James Irvan Cowgill and 39-year-old Jennifer Sorrells.

Investigators say evidence shows Cowgill and Sorrells were in a relationship and lived together.

Their bodies were taken to the East Tennessee State University’s forensic Center for an autopsy.

The case remains under investigation, says the sheriff’s office.