Sheriff: Washington Co. inmate passes away in hospital

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Washington County Sheriff’s Office officials said an inmate passed away at a local hospital on Wednesday.

According to Washington County Sheriff Ed Graybeal, around 7:30 a.m. a male inmate in the Washington County Detention Center was taken to the hospital after being sent to a nurse on-site.

Graybeal said the inmate passed away at the hospital and cause of death is unknown at this time.

According to Graybeal, no foul play is suspected. TBI is assisting in the investigation and will perform an autopsy.

