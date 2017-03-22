Search continues for aggravated rape suspect, nursing license suspension hearing scheduled

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) -Investigators are still actively searching for a man wanted for aggravated rape. Authorities said they are looking for Lorenzo Barr Kamanda, 36, for an incident that reportedly happened at a local nursing home.

Investigators say a report of rape was filed in October 2016 by the staff at LifeCare Centers in Gray. The report alleged an incident happened between a resident and Kamanda.

News Channel 11 has learned that Kamanda was a nursing student at Milligan College when the alleged incident occurred.

Investigator Nicki Slayer with the Washington County, Tennessee sheriff’s office says Kamanda is a registered LPN in Tennessee and Ohio. He was scheduled for a suspention hearing with the Tennessee Board of Using at 5pm Central time Wednesday.

While the alleged incident was reported back in October, an arrest warrant for Kamanda was issued earlier this week. Salyer says before a warrant could be filed she had to wait on evidence that would give probable cause.

“The rape kit was submitted to TBI and as you all have very well covered and investigated there is a huge backlog to the TBI Crime lab and that is not any fault of any particular agency that is just the way it is,” Salyer said.

Investigators say Kamanda was the only male who had access to the victim during the time frame that the reported incident occured.

A search of our archives and we uncovered prior charges of sexual batter against Kamanda back in 2012 when he was a caretaker at Dawn of Hope in Unicoi county.

According to investigators those charges have since been expunged. Salyer says for the time being they are focusing their efforts on finding Kamanda and bringing him to justice.

Police need your help locating him. If you know of his whereabouts you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 423-788-141

