New Panda Express restaurant coming to Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A new Panda Express restaurant is coming to the Johnson City. The restaurant will be located near the new Freddy’s and Pal’s restaurants located on North State of Franklin Road and Sunset Drive.

Panda Express is expected to open early Summer. Construction on the restaurant began on February 20, 2017.

Its parent company told News Channel 11 it anticipates hiring 20 new associates locally for the Johnson City store. Interviews for the positions, were are told, will start in June.

There are already Panda Express restaurants in Bristol and Kingsport.



“We see tremendous potential in this region so we are very excited for the opportunity to offer additional jobs to residents and become more ingrained in the community,” said a spokesperson.

If you are interested in working their visit http://pandacareers.com for more information.

Panda Express has 1,900 locations globally and was founded by Andrew and Peggy Cherng in 1983. Panda Express is known as a fast-casual restaurant featuring fresh Chinese cuisine.