Mt. Carmel man charged in Washington County, Va. jewelry theft investigation

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – A Mt. Carmel man was arrested following an investigation into a jewelry theft in Washington County, Va.

According to a Washington County, Va. Sheriff’s Office news release, on March 1 Washington County Central dispatch received a call about the theft of three rings that disappeared while the victims were moving into their new home.

Investigators developed Joseph Wayne Reed, 30, as a suspect and while being interviewed, he confessed to the theft and gave information about where the jewelry was sold.

According to the release, investigators recovered the rings — valued at $8,500 — and they were returned to the victims.

Reed was arrested and charged with grand larceny and grand larceny with intent to sell or distribute stolen property.

He was taken to the Southwest Regional Jail in Abingdon, Va., where he was being held on $1,500 bond.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.