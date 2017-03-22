Educator of the Week: Mary Alice Nipper

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Mary Alice Nipper has spent the last two decades in the classroom, all of them at Fairmont Elementary School in Johnson City.

She found a home in 1st grade twenty years ago and she’s still teaching these young students today. She teaches all subjects and says the thing she likes most about the first graders is the fact they are so eager to learn and the fact they love all of the subjects.

She says every day is a new day and every day is exciting.

“The children are what I love about teaching. They bring joy every day. Ever day is different.

They love everything you do. They change every day, especially in 1st graders. It’s a privilege to work with children. We have a great staff and leaders. It’s a great place to work,” said Nipper.

Nipper went on to explain how important parents are in the equation and she applauded the entire staff at Fairmont.

Congratulations to Mary Alice Nipper, this week’s Educator of the Week.

