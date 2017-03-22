Man critically injured in weekend crash on Cherokee Road passes away

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A man critically injured in a crash on Cherokee Road at Spice Hollow Road on Saturday has passed away.

According to a Johnson City Police Department news release, officers responded to the crash just before noon on Saturday and found a 2003 Toyota Tundra truck had been traveling south on Cherokee Road when it left the road to the left, hit utility pole and went down an embankment to a stop in a pasture.

The driver — Steven Bennett, 67, of Johnson City — was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

A 6-year-old passenger in the vehicle was not injured in the crash.

On Wednesday, JCPD officials said Bennett passed away from injuries he received in the crash.

JCPD officers are asking that anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call the police department at 434-6125.

The JCPD Traffic Homicide Team is continuing to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.