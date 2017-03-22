Johnson City firefighters responding to RV fire at gas station on South Roan Street

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Fire Department crews are on-scene of an RV fire on South Roan Street.
According to Washington County dispatchers, the RV fire is in the 3200 block of South Roan Street.
Our reporter at the scene said the RV fire took place at a Marathon gas station.
The Johnson City Firefighters Association L-1791 Tweeted out that the fire was fully involved.
News Channel 11 has a reported headed to the scene and we’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.