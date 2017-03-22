Johnson City firefighters responding to RV fire at gas station on South Roan Street

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:
(WJHL)

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Fire Department crews are on-scene of an RV fire on South Roan Street.

According to Washington County dispatchers, the RV fire is in the 3200 block of South Roan Street.

Our reporter at the scene said the RV fire took place at a Marathon gas station.

The Johnson City Firefighters Association L-1791 Tweeted out that the fire was fully involved.

News Channel 11 has a reported headed to the scene and we’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s