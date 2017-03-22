Johnson City firefighters responding to RV fire at gas station on South Roan Street

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Fire Department crews are on-scene of an RV fire on South Roan Street.

According to Washington County dispatchers, the RV fire is in the 3200 block of South Roan Street.

Our reporter at the scene said the RV fire took place at a Marathon gas station.

#breaking crews on scene of fire at a gas station. Flames seem to be out but keeping us across the road @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/nF7vzb2yII — Karissa Winstead (@KarissaWJHL) March 22, 2017

The Johnson City Firefighters Association L-1791 Tweeted out that the fire was fully involved.

#BREAKING Crews arriving on scene of a fully involved RV fire near gas blocks in the 3200 block of S roan st. @WJHL11 — JohnsonCity1791 (@JohnsonCity1791) March 22, 2017

News Channel 11 has a reported headed to the scene and we’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.

